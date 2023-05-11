Advertise With Us
26 people from over 20 countries become U.S. citizens after naturalization ceremony.

To get to their naturalization ceremony they all completed the process through the Citizenship and Immigration Service in Montgomery which can be a long process.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Twenty-six people from about 20 different countries are celebrating after officially becoming U.S. citizens.

To get to their naturalization ceremony they all completed the process through the Citizenship and Immigration Service in Montgomery which can be a long process.

“It is a process that can take years. There is testing involved, there’s civics education involved,” said Christopher Ekman, Chief Deputy for the U.S. District Court, Alabama Southern.

Jackie Prewitt first came to America 20 years ago from Columbia and says it took a lot of work to reach this milestone.

“Me I had a little list to study for the test because I waited for many years for this day,” said Prewitt.

With that behind them, all 26 petitioners were finally able to take the oath of citizenship and were presented with their first American flags.

“We’re both happy and grateful to be U.S. citizens,” said Emelita de Rivera and Melanie Atienza from the Philippines.

“I’m very lucky to stay in this country. I love to stay in this country,” said Prewitt.

Now with their paperwork in hand, the newest citizens say they’re ready to take advantage of their new opportunities.

“Go to vote and participate more with the country and have more opportunities with jobs,” said Prewitt.

