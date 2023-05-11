Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama senators move bill to streamline public record request process

State senators passed a bill off the floor to formalize the public record request process that...
State senators passed a bill off the floor to formalize the public record request process that Gov. Kay Ivey implemented with an executive order earlier this year.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers want to make it easier to request a public record. State senators passed a bill off the floor to formalize a process Gov. Kay Ivey implemented with an executive order earlier this year.

“There’s open records, open meetings, responsibilities, those kinds of things, which are statutory requirements in Alabama, and the fact that we continue with that motion I think is important to the people because if they want to mknow what’s going on, they can just ask,” said Senate President Greg Reed.

If this bill passes, people would need to fill out and deliver their request by hand or mail. An electronic request could be made if the agency has already implemented that process.

State agencies created an online option last month in accordance with Ivey’s executive order.

Under the bill, offices must acknowledge the records request within 10 business days, grant or deny the request within 20 business days, and give copies of the record within 40 business days.

A request could not be made for judicial records, and sensitive or other nonpublic information is prevented from being released.

“This article is not intended to and does not affect any protections for sensitive or other nonpublic information provided under applicable law. So we just need to make sure that confidential and nonpublic information is not disclosed out there,” said bill sponsor Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Limestone County.

This bill does not establish the cost for the record requests.

The bill will now move to a House committee.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County

Latest News

Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland,...
No more blank check for Ukraine, Congressman Carl says
Hands-free driving bill
Hands free driving could soon be the law in Alabama
Newly proposed bill in Alabama could lead to assault, murder charges in connection to abortions
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill