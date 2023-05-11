Advertise With Us
AltaPointe, law enforcement partnership helps those in mental health crisis

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The month of May is celebrated as Mental Health Awareness Month – a time to open up dialogue about a topic that affects many of us. Research shows that one in five adult American experience mental illness each year, but less than half actually receive treatment.

AltaPointe Health has partnered with law enforcement. AltaPointe’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center is a place where law enforcement and loved ones can take an individual in a mental health crisis, keeping them out of jail and emergency’s rooms.

FOX10′s Shelby Myers sat down with Cindy Gipson, Ph.D., associate director of crisis services at AltaPointe Health, to learn more about it.

Behavioral Health Crisis Center

Address: 2401 Gordon Smith Dr., Mobile

Phone: 251-662-8000

