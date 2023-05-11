Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Authorities said the body of an Alabama Port Authority police officer has been recovered after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose died while on patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority reported.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the cruiser went into the river at about 2:30 a.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family,” said Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, in a statement.

Oliver shared that the port authority director said Sickafoose “always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”

The statement issued by Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, read in part as follows:

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family.

“In an email to staff earlier this morning, Director Driscoll shared, ‘Officer Sickafoose always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.’

“Grief counseling services are available for Port Authority employees. While an investigation of the incident is ongoing, there is no evidence of foul play or any danger to the public.”

---

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A search and rescue operation was mounted this morning after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River, according to authorities.

This happened about 2:30 a.m., and Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1000 bird
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1,000 bird

Latest News

Authorities: Body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
Alabama Port Authority police officer's body recovered after cruiser goes into Mobile River
Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than...
$240K in grants awarded to Alabama nonprofits, libraries, schools
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Newly proposed bill in Alabama could lead to assault, murder charges in connection to abortions