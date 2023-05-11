Advertise With Us
Baldwin County holds annual law enforcement memorial ceremony

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual law enforcement memorial ceremony Thursday morning
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual law enforcement memorial ceremony Thursday morning.

“It’s a beautiful place this monument was built in the 1990s by Sheriff Johnson. He wanted to make sure that we had a place where people and family members could come to think about their loved ones and to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said.

Thirteen names were previously on this monument. Thursday, they added a 14th.

“We will be adding the 14th name to the memorial today and that was Officer Ivan Lopez from the Mount Vernon Police Department. Even though he worked in Mobile County, he lost his life in Baldwin County. So, his name will be placed on the memorial today as we remember all of the fallen,” Mack said.

Lopez was killed last August, by a suspected drunk driver. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement.

This ceremony honored his life and others. Mack also paid his respects to the Alabama Port Authority Officer who passed away Thursday morning.

“We lost another officer this morning in Mobile with the Alabama Port Authority Police Department. Please keep her family in your prayers,” Mack said.

