Baldwin County Schools hold signing day for career tech students

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday, May 11, 2023 was a big day for nearly three dozen high school students in Baldwin County. It was signing day but not in your typical sense. It was for future teachers and utility workers who’d participated in the career tech programs at their schools.

A record 29 students from Baldwin County high schools accepted paid internships at several utility companies (Hal Scheurich)

Baldwin County Schools’ Teacher Cadet and Utilities Internship programs are still in their infancy but judging by participation, are gaining in popularity with students. In just its first year, five students from the Teacher Cadet program signed commitments. They’ll be attending Troy University, USA or Coastal Alabama Community College to pursue education degrees.

“Through that program and our partnership with Coastal, our students get eighteen credit hours on child development,” explained Teacher Cadet Academy instructor, Becky Tomaso. “They work on going to mentor with teachers in schools and then they head off to college and come back and be teachers for Baldwin County.”

It’s often said that teaching is a calling and that couldn’t be more true than with these signees.

“It feels like it’s meant to be, and I feel like some people are born to be teachers and I feel like I was born to be a teacher,” said senior Teacher Cadet student, Kendal Dean.

The only male signee in this class, Jonah Leisenring feels the same, but his path will be a bit different. He’ll first join the US Marine Corp. before coming home to pursue a career he’s already come to love.

“It’s been super fun. I’ve loved hanging with a bunch of…I loved hanging with the kids,” Leisenring said. “They’re funny. They’re smart. I just love helping them out and then they taught me some stuff too which is fantastic.”

The next signing event of the day was impressive as 29 utility company internships were awarded. This program is just in its third year and it’s the best participation seen so far. Riviera Utilities started the internship program in 2021 and interest has skyrocketed since. Now, Daphne Utilities, Fairhope Utilities, Gulf Shores Utilities and North Baldwin Utilities also participate as do both public and private schools.

“Most of our work force is not college educated and I’ve been a proponent for years of saying, hey, if you want a career and you want to live in your county and you want to earn a good living right there where you grew up, I’ve got a job for you,” said Riviera Utilities’, Scott Sligh.

And that goes for anybody. Daphne High School’s Yami Payne aims to break the stereotype that working in utilities is a man’s job. I asked how it felt to be the only female signing.

“Kind of empowering because it’s like, we can do it too, because…I feel special, kind of,” Payne replied with a laugh.

The utility company internships are paid and last 9 months. Baldwin County students can enroll in career tech programs like these as early as their sophomore year. The Teacher Cadet program already has 40 students signed up for next year.

