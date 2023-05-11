Advertise With Us
Care tips to help protect your pets from parasites

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is National Pet Month and veterinarian at Zoetis, Dr. Nikko Grossapoulos, is discussing the best strategies for dog owners to help keep their pups happy and healthy.

Dr. Grossapoulos says adding a pet to your family can be a bit overwhelming at the beginning, especially when it comes to understanding the various parasites. He says it’s important to protect your pets from fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms, as well as heartworms.

He says you should bathe your pup with a shampoo formulated for dogs every two to three months, once a month max. Dr. Grossapoulos says brushing also helps and gives dog owners the opportunity to check for any parasites, like fleas and ticks.

A relationship with a veterinarian is also important, according to Dr. Grossapoulos. He says having a trusted expert that knows you and your pet is vital.

He says protecting and defending your pet with a plan, especially during the summer months, will help protect your pets from parasites.

For more tips and to learn more about Zoetis, click HERE.

