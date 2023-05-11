Advertise With Us
The fate of annexation now lies in the hands of voters

It could make mobile the second-largest city in the state.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s now up to voters in four different neighborhoods to decide whether they want to become a part of the city of Mobile.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members unanimously approved Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s annexation plan.

But a lot of people are still undecided.

More than 25,000 people will be included in that vote.

Mayor Stimpson says now, they’re shifting their focus on these neighborhoods to show them the benefits of being annexed.

“What is the benefit of being part of Mobile? It’s the additional services that they will get that otherwise they will never get,” Mayor Stimpson said.

Annexation neighborhoods include the Kings Branch area, Orchard Estates area, near the Mobile Regional Airport, and Cody Road.

Calvin Klein who lives in the Carrington subdivision says he’s still undecided.

“I’m kind of indifferent. I’ll be fine with annexing into the jurisdiction and getting the services and I’m okay with how things are right now,” Klein said.

Klein says he’s lived in the Carrington subdivision for the last twenty years.

Klein says he pays $69 a quarter for his trash services and would appreciate the city taking over the expense.

“Trash service, the fire service, police service all of that I’m in somewhat of that jurisdiction already but I feel like for me it’s a wash one way or the other whether we get annexed or not,” Klein said.

Another resident, Garfield Lewis, says he would vote in favor of annexation.

One of the concerns raised at Tuesday’s city council meeting was the increase in taxes.

Lewis says prices eventually will go up either way.

“Oh yes, I support it. I really do think because the police department, fire department, and garbage and its other benefits there too,” Lewis said. “This day in time everything is going up. It’s going to do it whether we annex or not. We’re going to see an uprise in taxes either way.”

Chief of Staff James Barber pointed out that those communities pay taxes to the city with no representation.

Barber says annexation would benefit voters more in the long run.

“Things like securing their police and fire protection in the future and being able to sustain that, getting EMS coverage back into their area having garbage and trash pickup, and probably the key element is having representation,” Barber said.

No special election date has been set.

Chief Barber says it could happen between the fourth of July weekend and Labor Day.

