Gators on the move during mating season

Gator seen swimming at Daphne's Gator Boardwalk.
Gator seen swimming at Daphne's Gator Boardwalk.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gator sightings are up -- while the warmer weather has them on the move -- so does mating season.

April and May are typically the months that Alabama’s gator population mate. Now active -- we’ll be seeing a lot more them as we move into summer.

And here along Alabama’s Gulf Coast -- you don’t have to go far to find a gator. From Daphne’s Gator Boardwalk to 5 Rivers Delta -- they’re living among us. Some of those gators also making headlines recently like one on Dauphin Island.

“I think you’ll quite often see the gators that are near the beaches are going to be in that 4 to 5 foot range -- so you likely have other larger gators, who now it’s mating season are forcing them out of those coveted or good areas... That they like to live in,” explained Mark Wetzel, 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center Interim Manager.

Wetzel explains during mating season -- an adult mother gator can lay more than 30 eggs. Once they hatch -- the gators grow about a foot per year for their first six years. He showed us their educational gator.

“This is a three year old gator -- it’s a little bit panicked since I’ve picked him up. If you listen closely you’ll hear it kind of doing a hissing -- it’s breathing pretty hard because right now it thinks a very large predator has captured it,” explained Wetzel.

Wetzel says there’s also a very distinctive gator mating call.

“So it’s not so much what you’re seeing -- it’s what you’re hearing -- and that is very low rumbles in the water. And if you see it -- you can actually see the water dancing around the alligators because they are rumbling so low -- in tone and frequency,” said Wetzel.

As you can imagine -- those mother gators very protective of their eggs and their young. Best advice -- ignore them and they’ll ignore you.

“What’s unique are female alligators actually guard their nests -- they are one of the few reptiles that will stay with those young from the first while and help them out throughout life. And that would be any time you get between a mother and her nest could be a dangerous situation,” said Wetzel. “What do you do around a gator -- and that is basically you ignore it. You try and stay out of it’s way. The number one thing you do not do is offer it food. The gators do not want anything to do with us -- unless we feed them -- so give them their space -- and they will give us ours.”

Alabama was also one of the first states to protect alligators. Our population is doing so well -- there is a hunting season in August.

