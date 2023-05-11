Advertise With Us
Hands free driving could soon be the law in Alabama

Hands-free driving bill
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could hands free driving soon be the law in Alabama? Right now drivers can not text and drive but are allowed to have their phone in their hand.

However, legislators are working on two bills that could change that.

These bills are all about saving lives. If either is eventually passed into law they would ban anyone from driving from holding an electronic device while behind the wheel.

Punishments for breaking the potential law could include fines, points on your record and even community service.

House representative Randy Wood says he sees the dangerous driving all the time.

As far as the bill’s progress, the senate bill is currently in the judiciary committee and the one in the House is being modeled after Georgia’s hands free law.

“Georgia has a similar law. It has helped reduce their crash rate. It has helped reduce their highway fatalities. So, we know it makes a difference and we know it does enhance safety,” said Triple AAA Alabama Representative Clay Ingram.

Few know the consequences of distracted driving better than state troopers.

“It is definitely heartbreaking to have to go knock on somebody’s door, especially in the middle of the night, and let them know their loved one won’t be coming home because of some mistakes. Especially if it involves texting and driving or something of that nature,” said ALEA Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.

Representative Wood remains hopeful that the issue is tackled this legislative session but the clock is ticking with less than two weeks remaining in the session

