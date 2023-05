MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The High School Summer Pass program at Planet Fitness is back! Teens ages 14-19 can work out at any Planet Fitness all summer long for FREE starting May 15. Early registration is open from now until May 14. Teens can also register any time during the program as well, which takes place from May 15 to August 31.

Register at https://www.planetfitness.com/summerpass/pre-registration.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.