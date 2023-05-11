Advertise With Us
Humid air continues to be the norm

By Michael White
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The air remains very humid as we start our Thursday. There wasn’t any rain on radar as of 5 a.m., but storms could pop up in this type of airmass at any time. But the chances are pretty low compared to previously this week. What could ramp the coverage of rain up is an upper Low in Texas that will track to the east. This will send more widespread rain/storms to the region after the sun goes down.

The main threats will come from gusty winds and lightning but the storms will weaken as they track farther east. That means there will be several locations that may not see rain tonight. The coverage of rain will be 10-30% tomorrow through Mother’s Day weekend so rain won’t be a big problem for outdoor plans, but temps will stay very warm with highs in the 86-90 degree range each day with mornings in the upper 60s through next week.

