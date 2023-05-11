Irvington company settles federal suit alleging it shipped contaminated food

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Thursday signed off on a settlement that prohibits a Mobile County seafood company from distributing contaminated products.

The permanent injunction signed by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose arises from a lawsuit filed last month from they federal government against Irvington Seafood Inc. That civil complaint detailed practices dating to 2006 that violated the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

In addition to prohibiting future violations of federal law, the so-called consent decree requires Irvington Seafood to destroy all raw ingredients and food products currently in their possession. Before processing or distributing any food in the future, the company must notify the Food and Drug Administration in advance. The firm also must take specific remedial steps and permit the FDA to inspect its facilities and procedures.

The complaint alleged that the seafood company prepared, packaged, and held crabmeat products in insanitary conditions, including contamination with listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious illness and even death among health-compromised people.

Brian M. Boynton, that head of the Justice Department’s civil division, alluded to FDA inspections of the plant, where inspectors found the presence of maggots, flies, and roaches

“Food manufacturers and distributors must operate in strict compliance with the law,” he said in a prepared statement. “The department is committed to working hand in hand with the FDA to help ensure the safety of the nation’s food supply.”

Company officials could not be reached for comment. Michel Nicrosi, a former federal prosecutor in Mobile who represented the company, declined to comment.

Inspections also found that employees were failing to properly wash their hands and aprons. The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to take necessary corrective actions after repeated FDA warnings.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.