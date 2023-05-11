Mobile Chamber announces 240 jobs coming to Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of jobs are coming to Mobile County- 240 to be exact.

At a board meeting Thursday, the Mobile Chamber announced that two new manufacturing companies are set to operate in the northern and southern parts of the County.

“The future is very bright here,” said Bradley Byrne, Mobile Chamber President and CEO. “Now, that makes a challenge for us to make sure we deliver on the workforce. So we have a separate effort working on that. I feel confident we will produce that workforce and these types of jobs are transformational.”

The first company, Chart Industries, already has a location in Theodore. Now, they’re adding another facility at the former Standard Concrete manufacturing facility along the Theodore Industrial Canal.

“They do cryogenic tanks for the space industry and defense industry, very high-end type of technology,” explained Byrne.

The second company, Superior Air Parts, will be built in Creola.

“The other makes parts for the aeronautics industry and they’re new to this area,” added Byrne. “It’s called Superior, and they’re actually bringing over 150 jobs here which we’re very excited about.”

Byrne says both companies combined create a total of 240 jobs.

“A lot of what’s going to have to happen going forward is for us to work with the companies and work with some other agencies around town to make sure we find the employees for them. These are going to be high-paying jobs,” stated Byrne.

Not to mention the construction jobs that will be needed to make this happen.

“These are very complex buildings, very complex processes so it’s not like you just throw up a building,” said Byrne. “So they’re going to be a lot of construction jobs associated with the building of both plants and the headquarters.”

Byrne says the number of jobs created in Mobile County this year, so far, top last year’s number altogether.

“We’ve already announced 1400 jobs and that’s more than we announced in all of last year and we haven’t gotten to the midpoint this year, so we are on a roll.”

The Chamber says the total capital investment for both of these companies is around 98 million.

They say both companies are set to start production sometime in 2024.

