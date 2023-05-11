Advertise With Us
Mobile Police: Guy Fires a Gun Trying to Break Up Fight; Wounds Innocent Bystanders

Suspect Has Distinctive Physical Appearance
By Byron Day
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Three women-all innocent bystanders-wind up at a local hospital after a guy, takes matters into his own hands, trying to break up a fight between two other women. It happened last week on Griffin Street in Trinity Gardens.

According to investigators, Michael Royal took out a gun during the fight, and fired at least one round, trying to stop the women from brawling. But the bullet somehow struck at least two women standing near the fight scene, and grazed another. As someone once told me at another innocent bystander crime scene years ago,”Bullets don’t have someone’s name on them! They go where they go!” M-P-D says the women are recovering from their non-life-threatening wounds, but are still scarred from the experience.

Michael Royal is 34 years old, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs 138 pounds. But Royal has one visible feature which should help anyone spot him. According to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police, Royal has a prosthetic right eye, a fake eye. Corporal Frazier also told me Royal has several which he likes to change out for effect. One of the prosthetic eyes even has a star where the pupil would be.

Royal is considered armed and dangerous by police, so if you see him, don’t approach him. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call..

