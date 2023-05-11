MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Leaf and Bloom is a plant and gift retail shop at 6600 Moffett Road Mobile, AL 36618. The store is located at the office for Garner Lawn and Construction. They have a wide range of shrubs, bedding plants, hanging baskets, and house plants along with other gardening supplies like top soil, mulch, pine straw, and more. Our store inside features gifts such as T-shirts, candles, local honey, local jams, lotions, and earrings.

Mother’s Day Event at Leaf and Bloom on Saturday May 13th from 9-3.

- Mother’s Day Specials

- Build Your Own Bouquet Bar

- Charcuterie Boxes

- Complimentary Mocktails

- And More!

