Mother’s Day tech gift guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner — and this year people plan to spend a record 35-point-seven Billion dollars on the moms in their lives. That’s up nearly 4 billion dollars from last year — and includes a bunch of must-have gadgets. Tech-life columnist — and Mom — Jennifer Jolly — joined us on Studio10 to talk about some top trends:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is filled with all kinds of superpowers for all of us multi-tasking mobile moms. (That’s pretty much ALL of us these days…) She can make, or take calls, respond to texts, and even snap photos and videos right from this sleek and stylish smartwatch on her wrist. It also sports the most advanced health-tracking features yet, including body composition, sleep patterns, stress, and even skin-temperature-based cycle tracking (!). You can find the Galaxy Watch5 on Samsung’s website for around $280, where it pairs perfectly with the latest, greatest, and coolest Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone.

Storii

Storii’s Record Your Memoir Gift Box is my new favorite thing: This lets your Mom record responses to prompts over the course of a year and turns it into an incredible audiobook and even printable memoir. It’s all super easy — you buy the box on Amazon and when she gets it, she just follows a few simple, low-tech instructions. Then, the service calls her up to three times a week on her cell or landline and asks automated questions designed to get her talking and opening up in ways she maybe never has before. She can also call Storii whenever it’s convenient for her, too, and it records, transcribes, and stores it all on a keepsake profile that she — or you — can log in and add photos or videos. After the project is done, usually in about a year, you can download it all for a treasured keepsake for many generations to come. This is around $90 on Amazon: BUY HERE

LeapFrog LF930HD Video Baby Monitor

LeapFrog’s LF930HD Smart Baby Monitor lets her watch over kids anywhere safely and securely, either from an app, a mobile device, or on the seven-inch high-definition monitor. Next-generation features here include clear color night vision, motion, sound, temperature sensors, and even humidity readings. The app comes with free sleep consultation from the experts at WeeSleep too. Normally nearly $200, it’s around $ 30 off on Amazon until May 14th — which just happens to be Mother’s Day. BUY HERE

Experiences with Slick Deals

Experience gifts are among the top five most-requested presents this year. From once-in-a-lifetime vacations in a foreign country to staycations close by, spa days, a trip to a special restaurant — whatever it might be, Slickdeals — one of my other all-time favorite sites — could very well be the exact right place to find it. It has it all; the best products at the best prices, including travel and vacation packages now, and there’s even a specially curated Mother’s Day Deal page for 2023 up now. All of this is where some 12 million shoppers vet and vote on the very best deals every single day so that you always know you’re getting the very best prices.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.