MPD arrests 74-year-old bank robbery suspect

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just hours after a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon, the Mobile Police Department had a suspected in custody.

Police identified 74-year-old Herbert Smith as the suspect in the case.

Authorities said officers responded to Commonwealth National Bank, 2861 Springhill Ave., around 3:30 p.m. after a man reportedly entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller. The teller complied and the man fled on foot, according to police.

Officers caught the suspect nearby withing two hours of the robbery, and the money was recovered, police said.

Smith was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.

