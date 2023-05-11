Advertise With Us
No more blank check for Ukraine, Congressman Carl says

Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 6, 2023. Ukraine’s defense minister said Wednesday April 19, 2023 his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war.(Michal Dyjuk | AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Biden administration this week announced more military aid for Ukraine in its war with Russia, but U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) said he has reached his limit.

The latest aid package comes to $1.2 dollars and would pay for artillery and air defense missiles. It brings the total U.S. military aid to $37 billion since Russia invaded its neighbor last year.

But Carl told FOX10 News that American allies in Europe need to do more.

“I’m not going to agree to pay another dollar until I see some real changes out of NATO,” he said. “And so with a little more conversation about money they were supposed to already have put up.”

Carl said military assistance for Ukraine has come at the expense of domestic priorities, such as border security.

“We’ve got so many problems here in this country,” he said. “Shipping more money over there for a war that we have no idea how long it’s gonna take? No one’s given any estimates? No, I can’t support that.”

Carl’s comments represent a shift from his stance early in the war.

“I think we could do more with Ukraine,” he told FOX10 News in March 2022. “I think we should send in more supplies, or get ‘em in there quicker. We’ve certainly allotted enough money.”

