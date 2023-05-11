Saraland church gives nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, a nursery director in Saraland received an early gift. The present was given from members of her church to honor her dedication while caring for babies in the communities.

For 15 years, Blondine Mason has worked in the nursery at Destination Church in Saraland.

“She’s like a baby whisperer. And so we are just so grateful for her,” said Mobile County mom Greyson Hand.

Since taking on the role, her pastor, Wayne Sheppard and friends say she’s impacted so many lives in the community.

“She does not have her own children, but she’s taken care of hundreds of children and babies in this community for the last 15 years,” said Sheppard.

And while she is not a biological mom, her church family says she cares for the children like they are her own and that’s why they decided she deserved a special gift for Mother’s Day — a new car.

That’s right. Thursday, Mason was given a brand new Kia that was paid in full.

“Also on top of that, we had a donor give us finances to bless her with a year’s worth of gas,” adds Sheppard.

Though speechless while accepting the present, one of Mason’s longtime friends, Greyson Hand spoke on her behalf. She says Mason often babysits her 7-month-old daughter.

“I’ve known her, I guess 13 years now. And I’ve just seen the impact and the love and the dedication that she has every single week…I don’t even know anyone like her and just the love that she has and the consistency,” said Hand.

While Mason drives off in her new ride, her church family says it’s one of many gifts she deserves.

