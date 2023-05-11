Advertise With Us
Stennis Space Center engine test takes next step toward space travel

The new engines are built for the Artemis Five mission, which will travel about 250,000 miles to get to the moon.
By Noah Noble
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A RS-25 engine test at Stennis Space Center on Wednesday brings the United States one step closer to returning to the moon.

The engine tested is different than previous RS-25 engines, which were rebuilt from the Space Shuttle program’s reusable engines. Those engines were designed to take the shuttle 200 miles above Earth to the International Space Station.

“These new engines are part of the first stage that sends astronauts back to the moon. This version is what we call expendable. It means, when you’re done burning up the first stage, it goes into the ocean,” said Jim Maser, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s senior vice president of space business.

The new engines are built for the Artemis Five mission, which will travel about 250,000 miles to get to the moon. The engine tested Wednesday will be mounted with three others as the first stage of engines that will fire off to get Artemis Five off the ground, to the moon, and eventually beyond.

“The long vision is to get to Mars,” said Ryan Roberts, the test director for Stennis’ B Stand. “In order to achieve that long-term mission to Mars, we need to set up on the moon. There’s a lot of things that will be done there; science, technology, development, all to get to Mars.”

