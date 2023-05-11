Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

The Surfside Shuttle

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Casey Buckner is the Founder/Owner of The Surfside Shuttle and joined us on Studio10. The Surfside Shuttle is a transportation company on the Alabama Gulf Coast that provides general transportation, airport rides, party buses, and bushwacker tours. Voted Best Shuttle Company in the Gulf Coast Media’s Best of Baldwin 2023. They are located and service Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Fort Morgan. The Surfside Shuttle is also home to The Original Bushwacker Tour.

The Original Bushwacker Tour founded in 2022 has grown to be a huge success on the Alabama Gulf Coast. This tour takes guests to the top locations featuring some of the best views and bushwackers on the Gulf. It has quickly become one of the top attractions for guests when visiting the beautiful beaches.

To book, call or text (251) 215-1919 and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1000 bird
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1,000 bird

Latest News

High School Summer Pass program at Planet Fitness
High School Summer Pass program at Planet Fitness
Mother’s Day Event at Leaf and Bloom
Mother’s Day Event at Leaf and Bloom
The Surfside Shuttle
The Surfside Shuttle
Mother’s Day Event at Leaf and Bloom
Mother’s Day Event at Leaf and Bloom