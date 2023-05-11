Watch for evening storms

(WALA) - Evening storms are expected after 6 p.m. tonight. Some storms may be strong to severe. Thunderstorms with damaging winds are the primary threat. Things should be quieter after midnight.

Scattered storms will return Friday afternoon and evening. Expect a lower rain chance Saturday and Sunday. However, we still have the chance of a few scattered thundershowers through early evening.

Rain chances are lower at 20% on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Temperatures will be gradually increasing with our daytime highs near 90 degrees and overnight lows near 70 into next week.

Spotty showers, mainly afternoon and evening, remain possible in the extended range.

