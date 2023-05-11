Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman struck by lightning in Target parking lot

She had just gotten out of the car at Target and was still holding the door handle when she says lightning hit her. (KGAN via CNN)
By KGAN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KGAN) - An Iowa woman survived getting struck by lightning in a Target parking lot during severe weather.

Amber Congleton parked her car next to a shopping cart corral Sunday afternoon at a Target in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She got out of the car and was still holding the door handle when she says lightning hit her.

“I step out my car, close my door, and I’m grabbing towards the back seat door. All of a sudden, it just hit, and I lost my hearing. I just kind of went to the ground. I just couldn’t hear,” she said.

Congleton says she felt like she couldn’t move, but she didn’t lose consciousness.

“My legs were just gone. I felt like I couldn’t move them,” she said.

Dr. Lucy Wibbenmeyer, director of the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics Burn Unit, says what happened to Congleton isn’t common. It’s something she saw once as a resident but never again in her 25-year career.

The doctor says the most common long-term health effects of lightning strikes include cataracts, psychological and cognitive problems. Congleton will continue to be screened for those things.

Even so, Congleton says she feels very blessed that the situation wasn’t any worse.

“I mean, I’m very blessed, nonetheless. I’m definitely thankful that it wasn’t any worse, but it’s a little crazy,” she said.

Late spring can be a peak time for lightning in many parts of the United States, but the odds of getting struck by it each year are just 1 in 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman explained that lightning will strike the highest object around, and if you are holding something metal – like a car door in Congleton’s case – you are at a higher risk.

Copyright 2023 KGAN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

She had just gotten out of the car at Target and was still holding the door handle when she...
'My legs were just gone': Woman describes getting struck by lightning
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition on fraud charges
The fate of annexation now lies in the hands of voters
The fate of annexation now lies in the hands of voters
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event