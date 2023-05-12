Advertise With Us
3rd Annual Mother’s Day Fest 2023

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - C&M Entertainment, an entertainment promotional company, is hosting its 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Fest on Saturday, May 13.

The music festival will be held at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex. The lineup will feature T.I., Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Plies, Young Dro and will also include local artists including, C-Nile, LYRIC, and Lucas Batten.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the festival starts at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $65 - $125 and can be purchased online on Eventbrite.

For more information, click HERE.

