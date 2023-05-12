Advertise With Us
Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

