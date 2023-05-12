ALEA Trooper, Houston County deputy rescue driver from creek

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Trooper and a Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputy are being credited for saving a trapped driver after they crashed earlier Friday morning into Bear Creek.

According to information released by ALEA, Senior Trooper Spencer Adkinson was on the scene of a separate crash on U.S. 84 near the 201 mile marker in Houston County when a separate vehicle approached the scene, then left the roadway and wrecked into the creek at around 7:05 a.m.

Adkinson, assisted by Houston County Deputy Sheriff Dusty Oswalt who also arrived on the scene, immediately jumped into the creek and removed the driver from the actively-submerging vehicle, with the driver safety transferred onto the creek’s bank.

The driver was later transported to Southeast Health Medical Center for treatment.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, but ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are asking individuals that may have also assisted in the rescue effort to please contact the Dothan Highway Patrol Post at (334) 983-4587, and ask for ALEA Sgt. Tracey McCord.

Photo Credit: Chris Judah, Houston County EMA Director (Chris Judah, Houston County EMA Director)

