Authorities seek Grove Hill shooting suspect deemed ‘armed and dangerous’

Luwaun Belvince Hill
Luwaun Belvince Hill(Grove Hill Police Department)
By Shelby Myers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) - One man was killed and another wounded after a shooting in Grove Hill Thursday night.

Authorities are looking for 30-year-old Luwaun Belvince Hill in connection with the incident. He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

According to Grove Hill Police Chief Daniel Gibson, 36-year-old Quarwon Na’Eem Pendleton died at Grove Hill Memorial Hospital after he was shot three times around 6 p.m. Thursday at a resident in the 100 block of Ezell Street.

Gibson said Charles Wayne Reed, 32, Pascagoula, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released a motive in the shooting.

Multiple agencies in Clarke, Wilcox and Washington counties are assisting the in investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grove Hill Police Department or the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

