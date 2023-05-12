Baldwin Family Village opens in Fairhope for women and children experiencing homelessness

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A new transitional home for women and children experiencing homeless is now open in Baldwin County.

Dumas Wesley Community Center already has a transitional home, Sybil Smith Family Village, in Mobile. Now, they’re extending their reach even further.

The Baldwin Family Village, nestled in Fairhope, opened their doors in late April.

“Thirty-two hundred individuals were homeless in Mobile and Baldwin County in 2021 and those numbers were provided by Housing First,” said Joni Hendee, Marketing and Public Relations Director for the Dumas Wesley Community Center. “Homelessness is not defined by a zip code or where you lived. Anyone can be experiencing homelessness at any time. We just felt that we provide such a wonderful service in Mobile, why can’t we do that for those experiencing homelessness in Baldwin County.”

Hendee says a local church saw the need to help the homeless in Baldwin County, and they hit the ground running. With a grant from Housing First as well as other generous donations, Hendee says they were able to purchase the property the home sits on now.

“It all started last year when Fairhope United Methodist Church brought the idea to us to serve individuals experiencing homelessness in Baldwin County. Here we are today where we’ve opened up this beautiful facility that will serve single mothers and children experiencing homelessness,” explained Hendee.

While the home has only been open for a couple of weeks, two families have already moved in.

“It’s over 7,000 square feet. It has 13 units which means we ‘re able to accommodate 38 individuals at one time. We are hoping to serve up to 100 individuals or families each year,” said Hendee.

“They have everything from the linen to toiletries- anything they might need to feel comfortable. This is our laundry room where residents have access to washers and dryers for their laundry,” she added.

However, it’s more than just a place to stay.

“Whether it’s through individualized case management, life skill classes- what we want to do is we want to provide opportunities for growth,” said Hendee.

Hendee says people interested in living at the Baldwin Family Village must be at least 24 years old and meet certain eligibility requirements.

