Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin Family Village opens in Fairhope for women and children experiencing homelessness

By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A new transitional home for women and children experiencing homeless is now open in Baldwin County.

Dumas Wesley Community Center already has a transitional home, Sybil Smith Family Village, in Mobile. Now, they’re extending their reach even further.

The Baldwin Family Village, nestled in Fairhope, opened their doors in late April.

“Thirty-two hundred individuals were homeless in Mobile and Baldwin County in 2021 and those numbers were provided by Housing First,” said Joni Hendee, Marketing and Public Relations Director for the Dumas Wesley Community Center. “Homelessness is not defined by a zip code or where you lived. Anyone can be experiencing homelessness at any time. We just felt that we provide such a wonderful service in Mobile, why can’t we do that for those experiencing homelessness in Baldwin County.”

Hendee says a local church saw the need to help the homeless in Baldwin County, and they hit the ground running. With a grant from Housing First as well as other generous donations, Hendee says they were able to purchase the property the home sits on now.

“It all started last year when Fairhope United Methodist Church brought the idea to us to serve individuals experiencing homelessness in Baldwin County. Here we are today where we’ve opened up this beautiful facility that will serve single mothers and children experiencing homelessness,” explained Hendee.

While the home has only been open for a couple of weeks, two families have already moved in.

“It’s over 7,000 square feet. It has 13 units which means we ‘re able to accommodate 38 individuals at one time. We are hoping to serve up to 100 individuals or families each year,” said Hendee.

“They have everything from the linen to toiletries- anything they might need to feel comfortable. This is our laundry room where residents have access to washers and dryers for their laundry,” she added.

However, it’s more than just a place to stay.

“Whether it’s through individualized case management, life skill classes- what we want to do is we want to provide opportunities for growth,” said Hendee.

Hendee says people interested in living at the Baldwin Family Village must be at least 24 years old and meet certain eligibility requirements.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County

Latest News

Corrections officers in Baldwin County enjoy free lunch Friday for National Corrections Officer...
Corrections officers in Baldwin County enjoy free lunch Friday for National Corrections Officer Week
Baldwin Family Village opens in Fairhope for women and children experiencing homelessness
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that officials...
Judge gives preliminary approval to settlement of Mobile County jail harassment lawsuit
Fairhope Lions Club hosts free eye clinic
New events help change perception and bring extra revenue to Ladd-Peebles Stadium