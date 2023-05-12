Bay Area Performing Arts hosting kids’ summer camps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is almost here - and now is the time to start thinking about what your kids are going to do this summer. Bayside Area Performing Arts has you covered by offering nine different theater and performing arts camps this summer.

The Jungle Book Kids

Learn a 30-minute kids’ musical in two weeks, with a culminating performance at the end of the camp.

All Ages $325

June 5th - 16th

Mon - Fri 9 AM - 12 PM

“All That Dance” Camp

Learn the fundamentals of multiple dance styles used in the theatre, ending in a dance showcase.

Ages 8+ $275

June 5th - 16th

Mon - Fri 1 PM - 3 PM

24 Hour Show

That’s right! Learn a whole play in 24 hours and perform it for an audience when time runs out.

Ages 14 - College $100

June 10th - 11th

3 PM - 3 PM

Willy Wonka Kids

Learn a 30-minute kids’ musical in two weeks, with a culminating performance at the end of the camp.

All Ages $325

June 19th - 30th

Mon - Fri 9 AM - 12 PM

The Spongebob Musical Youth Edition

Modeled after a summer stock intensive show, students learn a musical in just 3 weeks, ending in a weekend of productions.

Ages 13+ $350

July 10th - 30th

Intensive

The Wizarding World

Join the Wizarding World-themed camp and enjoy games, potions, treats, spells, and more!

Ages 8 - 18 $200

June 19th - 23rd

Mon - Fri 1 PM - 3 PM

It’s a Theatre Thing! 5.0

The 5th annual intensive camp that covers all things theatre! Featuring masterclasses, showcases, group numbers, lessons, clinicians, and so much more!

Ages 10+ $325

June 19th - 30th

Mon - Fri 1 PM - 5 PM

The Lion King Kids (Sold Out)

Seussical Kids

Learn a 30-minute kids’ musical in two weeks, with a culminating performance at the end of the camp.

All Ages $325

July 10th - 21st

Mon - Fri 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Bay Area Performing Arts

8724 Rand Ave, Daphne AL 36526

info@bayareaperformingarts.com

(251) 455-0355

www.bayareaperformingarts.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.