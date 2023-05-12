Bay Area Performing Arts hosting kids’ summer camps
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is almost here - and now is the time to start thinking about what your kids are going to do this summer. Bayside Area Performing Arts has you covered by offering nine different theater and performing arts camps this summer.
The Jungle Book Kids
Learn a 30-minute kids’ musical in two weeks, with a culminating performance at the end of the camp.
All Ages $325
June 5th - 16th
Mon - Fri 9 AM - 12 PM
“All That Dance” Camp
Learn the fundamentals of multiple dance styles used in the theatre, ending in a dance showcase.
Ages 8+ $275
June 5th - 16th
Mon - Fri 1 PM - 3 PM
24 Hour Show
That’s right! Learn a whole play in 24 hours and perform it for an audience when time runs out.
Ages 14 - College $100
June 10th - 11th
3 PM - 3 PM
Willy Wonka Kids
Learn a 30-minute kids’ musical in two weeks, with a culminating performance at the end of the camp.
All Ages $325
June 19th - 30th
Mon - Fri 9 AM - 12 PM
The Spongebob Musical Youth Edition
Modeled after a summer stock intensive show, students learn a musical in just 3 weeks, ending in a weekend of productions.
Ages 13+ $350
July 10th - 30th
Intensive
The Wizarding World
Join the Wizarding World-themed camp and enjoy games, potions, treats, spells, and more!
Ages 8 - 18 $200
June 19th - 23rd
Mon - Fri 1 PM - 3 PM
It’s a Theatre Thing! 5.0
The 5th annual intensive camp that covers all things theatre! Featuring masterclasses, showcases, group numbers, lessons, clinicians, and so much more!
Ages 10+ $325
June 19th - 30th
Mon - Fri 1 PM - 5 PM
The Lion King Kids (Sold Out)
Seussical Kids
Learn a 30-minute kids’ musical in two weeks, with a culminating performance at the end of the camp.
All Ages $325
July 10th - 21st
Mon - Fri 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Bay Area Performing Arts
8724 Rand Ave, Daphne AL 36526
info@bayareaperformingarts.com
(251) 455-0355
