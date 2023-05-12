Advertise With Us
Dora Frankin Finley African-American Heritage Trail ‘Heritage Weekend’

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail is celebrating “Heritage Weekend” May 19-21, 2023.

Friday, May 19th 6:00PM – Annual Griot Award Gala

The DFFAAHT will honor the Excelsior Band on its 140 th year anniversary. This year we are resuming the Annual Griot Award Gala post Covid Restrictions. We will convene in the Atrium of the Mobile Government Plaza.

Saturday, May 20th 2:00PM – The “Preview” of Historic Franklin House Gallery

The DFFAAHT is tremendously proud to be unveiling the newly renovated home of Dr. and Mrs. James Alexander Franklin. The house has been renovated to its original grandeur and now bears the shield and banner of the Mobile Historic Preservation Society. It is also adorned by plaques presented to the DFFAAHT by Alabama’s Bicentennial Fort to Port initiative and the UNESCO Slave Route. The house features historic photographs of the Franklin-Finley family, cultural heritage art and pictures of dignitaries who stayed at the house during the Jim Crow era. The home will serve as an event center as well for gatherings of a maximum attendance of 100.

Sunday, May 21st 2:00PM - Annual Underground Railroad Bike Tour

The DFFAAHT will hold its inaugural annual Bike tour partnering with Adventure Earth, Heart of Mary School, Visit Mobile with state grant sponsorships by Sen. Vivian Davis and Rep. Barbara Drummond. We will give an abbreviated cycle tour of the DFFAAHT and then celebrate the heritage, contributions and bravery of those who were able to escape slavery to freedom. The DFFAAHT Wallace Turnage marker which holds the distinction of being the first marker in Alabama to receive membership status on the National Parks Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom will be celebrated specifically as he is the only slave known to have escaped by traveling south instead of north.

Ticket information available on our website: www.dffaaht.org

Social media:

FB: Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail

Twitter: @dffaaht1

IG: @dffaaht

Our mission: To educate, preserve and mark historic contributions by African Americans in the city of Mobile.

