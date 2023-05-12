Advertise With Us
Fairhope Lions Club hosts free eye clinic

By Hal Scheurich
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Dozens of Baldwin County residents will soon be able to see better thanks to a charitable outreach spearheaded by the Fairhope Lions Club.  The Lions partnered with Alabama Free Clinic and Prodisee Pantry to put on a free eye clinic Friday, May 12, 2023.

Sixty people attended the clinic at Prodisee Pantry.  Each went through a prescreening process and have been looking forward to this event.

Stephen Frost was one of 60 prescreened Baldwin County residents who received free eye exam and...
Stephen Frost was one of 60 prescreened Baldwin County residents who received free eye exam and glasses thanks to the Fairhope Lions Club and its partners(Hal Scheurich)

“It’s really a big help because you know, I’ve been going through a lot and they cut my Medicaid out when I was eighteen so, they’re helping me out a lot,” said Santara Starrett.

Starrett is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of her new glasses.  She’s near-sighted so driving has been getting difficult.

“They said that like, at night it would get worse.  That’s why I need the glasses is mostly at night,” Starrett explained.

This is the fourth time the Fairhope Lions Club has put on the clinic, but this year’s was the biggest by far and the first time all services were provided under one roof, thanks to their partnership with both Alabama Free Clinic, who provided the medical care and Prodisse Pantry, who provided the screenings and facility.

“It’s a life changer.  If you can’t see, you can’t do, and this changes a lot of people’s lives,” said Bill Bonniwell with the Fairhope Lions Club.  “We’re actually doing all the exams here on site and folks are picking out glasses they need, frames, they leave, and we mail them to them.”

The kindness and commitment by all involved isn’t lost on those who came for help.

“Actually, I was using reading glasses from the Dollar Tree and this helps out a lot,” said Glenda Stabler.

“It saves me about three of four hundred dollars for glasses since my insurance had lapsed and I’m using my Medicaid now,” added Stabler’s friend, Stephen Frost.

“When they were registering, they were so kind and so understanding and so helpful.  They were actually really excited to put this on for people and to be out helping everybody,” Kelli Naeb noticed.

In the four years the Fairhope Lions Club has offered the free eye exams, Friday’s event was the biggest by far, doubling the number of folks seen in the other three years combined.

