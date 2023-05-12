Gulf Coast Spotlight: Union10 FC 2023 Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s your chance to watch the highest level of soccer in Mobile and Baldwin County. Union10 FC mens and womens teams kick off the season on Sunday, May 14th.

Union10 Director of Coaching Gerardo Flores joined us to talk about the Union10 summer season and Sunday’s home opener. The women play at 3pm and men play at 5pm at Trione Park.

Watch the interview to learn more about Union10 FC and how you can support them. You can also follow them and find the schedule on social and online at:

https://www.facebook.com/Union10FC

https://union10football.com/

