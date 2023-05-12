Highs will reach near 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a night of rain/storms that produced some heavy downpours and lightning, things are much calmer out there this morning. In fact, the air is less humid with dewpoints in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. It’ll still be a toasty day out there with highs climbing all the way to near 90 degrees, and the humidity will nudge its way back up.

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and most spots stay dry, but a few storms will pop up in spots this afternoon/evening so be on the lookout for those. The forecast stays similar through Mother’s Day weekend. Each day will have a muggy morning, a very warm afternoon, and a few random storms that can produce heavy rain and lightning. Make sure you stay hydrated if you have plans this weekend. Rain coverage will be 20-30% today through the weekend. The pattern stays similar next week with no “spring” air returning unfortunately.

