Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Highs will reach near 90

By Michael White
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a night of rain/storms that produced some heavy downpours and lightning, things are much calmer out there this morning. In fact, the air is less humid with dewpoints in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. It’ll still be a toasty day out there with highs climbing all the way to near 90 degrees, and the humidity will nudge its way back up.

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and most spots stay dry, but a few storms will pop up in spots this afternoon/evening so be on the lookout for those. The forecast stays similar through Mother’s Day weekend. Each day will have a muggy morning, a very warm afternoon, and a few random storms that can produce heavy rain and lightning. Make sure you stay hydrated if you have plans this weekend. Rain coverage will be 20-30% today through the weekend. The pattern stays similar next week with no “spring” air returning unfortunately.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Friday May 12, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday May 12, 2023
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, May 11, 2023 from FOX10 News
Watch for evening storms
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, May 11, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, May 11, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday May 11, 2023
Humid air continues to be the norm