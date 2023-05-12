Judge gives preliminary approval to settlement of Mobile County jail harassment lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Friday gave preliminary approval to a proposed settlement of a federal discrimination lawsuit against the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office related to conduct by prisoners at the jail.

The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit in 2021 after 14 female corrections deputies made a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that supervisors turned a blind eye to repeated and severe sexual harassment by prisoners. That included repeated taunts, lewd gestures and inmates masturbating in front of female guards

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose set a “fairness hearing” for August to offer an opportunity for objections by people affected by the litigation.

“The Court finds the notice and fairness hearing is sufficient to inform potential claimants or affected individuals of the terms and potential effect of the Agreement upon their interests, inform them of the time and place for the fairness hearing, and provide an opportunity and procedure for filing any objections to the Agreement,” DuBose wrote.

The settlement, which came after a year of fact-finding and two mediation sessions, calls for the Sheriff’s Office to pay $610,000, with each plaintiff receiving $35,000 plus $8,571 in attorney’s fees. The Sheriff’s Office also agreed to put up $1.41 million to compensate female corrections deputies not named as plaintiffs. Women who worked at Mobile County Metro Jail from January 2011 to earlier this year will be able to claim funds if they can demonstrate they suffered harm from sexual harassment by male inmates during that period.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, who inherited the lawsuit when he took office in January, has made no bones about his distaste of the plaintiff’s claims. Last month, he called the suit “frivolous” and a “money-grab” by the lawyers. He also expressed frustration with the Justice Department.

“They never offer any kind of solution to prevent it, because you can’t prevent it,” he told FOX10 News. And you can’t prevent someone who’s either there with some mental or emotional issues, or people who are there for violent crimes who are awaiting, you know, long-term sentences. They don’t really care, you know, about punishment.”

The judge ruled that the $120,000 that the private lawyer will receive – which amounts to $240 per hour – is “reasonable based upon hourly rates awarded in this district and counsel’s skill and experience in employment and civil rights law.”

The Sheriff’s Office also agreed to a series of non-monetary actions to ensure that it responds appropriately to sexual harassment complaints. That would include expanding procedures that employees can use to submit EEOC complaints.

The settlement requires the Sheriff’s Office to develop a policy that expressly prohibits inmate sexual misconduct, listing specific types of behaviors and actions that jail employees must take in response. In addition, he will revise the inmate handbook to define those behaviors.

Under the agreement, inmates who sexually assault employees must be housed in a dedicated area for 90 days. Certain inmates also would be assigned to wear pink uniforms – and those inmates must continue to wear pink even after they return to the general population and on subsequent jail bookings.

Burch said most of the provisions are things the Sheriff’s Office already is doing.

The court will retain jurisdiction for 18 months ager all sides agree the non-monetary provisions of the agreement have been implemented.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.