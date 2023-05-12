Advertise With Us
Mental Health Month with AltaPointe Health

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 12, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Do you feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed? You are not alone. Millions of people experience these feelings every day. Katie Emer from AltaPointe Health joined us on Studio10 to discuss the good news that help is available.

The information below was provided by AltaPointe:

At AltaPointe we offer a supportive environment for people struggling with their mental health. Our team of experienced and compassionate professionals is dedicated to helping you overcome your challenges and achieve your health goals. We offer a range of evidence-based therapies and treatments tailored to meet your needs. Take the first step towards healing and call us at (251) 450-2211. We are here to help you feel better and live a happier, healthier life

CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH

Children are the most precious thing in the world. But about one out of six children and teens in the United States has a diagnosable mental health disorder. AltaPointe Health wants you to know that you don’t have to navigate those challenges alone. With a variety of programs to meet all levels of need, our team of experienced and compassionate professionals is here to help. Call us at 251-450-2211 to find the right program for your family.

CRISIS CENTER

We understand that dealing with a mental health crisis can be overwhelming for you and your loved ones. That’s why AltaPointe’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center is here for you 24/7, providing easy access to mental health services during times of crisis. You don’t have to face this alone. AltaPointe is here to help you feel better and live a happier, healthier life. To learn more about our crisis center and the services we offer, call (251) 450-2211.

AltaPointe Health

5750-A Southland Drive

Mobile, AL 36693

(251) 450-2211

https://altapointe.org/

