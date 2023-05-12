Advertise With Us
MFRD rated in top 1 percent in nation for emergency medical services

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department this morning announced it was awarded the “Gold Standard” designation by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

That certification places MFRD in the top 1 percent in the nation for ambulance and emergency medical services, according to the department.

The news was made public at a press conference at the West Mobile Publix Safety Complex this morning.

The accreditation process examines all aspects of ambulance operations and emergency medical services, from administrative and finance, to community education, quality control, injury and illness prevention, safe operations, medical protocols, medical direction, interagency relations, and quality of patient care. CAAS standards often exceed those established by state or local regulations. The CAAS standards are designed to help to increase operational efficiency and decrease an organization’s overall risk and liability.

As of May 3, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is the only fire department in Alabama accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services and is only one of four EMS providers with this designation, according to the department.

Including private, public and hospital-based services, only 185 of over 18,200 EMS agencies are CAAS accredited, a news release states. Of those, only 25 agencies are fire departments.

