Mobile PD askes for help finding brothers accused of armed robberies

Deanta Dubose, left, and Jamarcus Dubose
Deanta Dubose, left, and Jamarcus Dubose
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jamarcus Dubose and his brother Deanta Dubose, who authorities say are wanted for multiple counts of armed robbery in the first degree in Mobile.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts or activities that could help in their arrest, police ask you to call 251-208-7211.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting //mobilepd.org/crimetip.

