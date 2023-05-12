Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County

Latest News

A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
Vigor student earns over $2 million in scholarship funds
Vigor student earns over $2 million in scholarship funds
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
Vigor student receives more than $2 million in college scholarships
Vigor student receives more than $2 million in college scholarships