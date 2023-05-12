Advertise With Us
Mother’s Day forecast

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WALA) - Evening storms are expected, primarily in Escambia County, Ala., and the Florida Panhandle. Some storms may be strong.  Things should be quieter after 10 p.m.

The heat builds as we head into the weekend. Rain chances are also lower at 20% on Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday. Temperatures will be gradually increasing, with our daytime highs near 90 degrees and overnight lows near 70 into next week.

Spotty showers, mainly afternoon and evening, remain possible in the extended range.

