New events help change perception and bring extra revenue to Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Not only is the stadium home to the Gulf Coast Challenge which brings in several thousand people to the city but starting this year it will also host the port city classic and the newly announced HBCU Pigskin Showdown.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -In late 2021 it was a low point for Ladd-Peebles Stadium. A shooting at a high school football game. The Lending Tree Bowl and Senior Bowl had also moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium leaving many people questioning the stadium’s future.

Last June, CJ Drinkard took over as executive director and looked to turn things around.

“I really wanted to push community involvement and engagement,” said Drinkard. “Having a marketing background, I understand that in order change the perception of Ladd stadium you have to give people a reason to come.”

Within the last year Ladd was able to take over the Thrillville fair that used to be at Hank Aaron Stadium as well as bringing in different concerts including one this weekend.

The stadium has also started hosting the semi-pro football team the Port City Vikings. The different events have been a welcome addition for residents.

“Ladd Stadium got big things going and by being a place with legendary status we need to keep it going,” said Whiteshoes.

By far, the biggest attraction has been HBCU football. Not only is the stadium home to the Gulf Coast Challenge which brings in several thousand people to the city but starting this year it will also host the port city classic and the newly announced HBCU Pigskin Showdown.

Drinkard says the games and extra events have brought in big crowds while also turning things around financially.

“Coming into Ladd we had two events which was projecting just under $100,000 so with everything me and my crew have put together I think right now we’re project right at $798,000 for the next 12 months,” added Drinkard.

People who remember the stadium’s glory days are cheering the revival.

“It really gives us in our community and our culture. They’re opening their arms and giving us something to do. That’s big,” said Whiteshoes.

Drinkard says they plan to add even more events including cook offs and beer and wine festivals. He also says Ladd will be hosting high school football games again this fall.

