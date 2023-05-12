Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Orchard Drive murder suspect arrested in Mississippi, returned to Mobile

James Tanksley
James Tanksley(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of a murder in Mobile last month was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this morning after having been extradited from Mississippi, where he was arrested earlier this week, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said James Tanksley, 40, of Mobile, was identified as the suspect in the homicide that occurred in the 1000 block of Orchard Drive on April 10.

On Tuesday, Tanksley was apprehended in Moss Point.

Darrell Brown was the 34-year-old shooting victim who police said Tanksley shot.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County

Latest News

Fa'Darius Davon Williams .... agrees to return to Mississippi to face homicide charge.
Accused Ocean Springs mass shooter agrees to return to Mississippi to face charges
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced it was recently awarded the “Gold Standard”...
MFRD rated in top 1 percent in nation for emergency medical services
Babesiosis tick disease
Tick activity rises in Alabama this time of year
Vigor student earns over $2 million in scholarship funds
Vigor student earns over $2 million in scholarship funds