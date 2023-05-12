Orchard Drive murder suspect arrested in Mississippi, returned to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of a murder in Mobile last month was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this morning after having been extradited from Mississippi, where he was arrested earlier this week, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said James Tanksley, 40, of Mobile, was identified as the suspect in the homicide that occurred in the 1000 block of Orchard Drive on April 10.

On Tuesday, Tanksley was apprehended in Moss Point.

Darrell Brown was the 34-year-old shooting victim who police said Tanksley shot.

