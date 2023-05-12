Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama Poor People’s Campaign

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives we talk to members of the Alabama Poor People’s Campaign. The national organization is calling for a moral revival. What does that mean for Alabama? What changes do they want to see to create a better life for the impoverished?

A fantastic conversation in this week’s Perspectives.

