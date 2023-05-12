Prichard PD seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who they say is “terrorizing” area dollar stores.

According to police, the suspect robbed a Family Dollar on North Wilson Avenue Monday night. Authorities said he entered the store just before closing, showed a silver handgun and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the store.

Police said they believe the suspect is the same person who robbed the same store a week or two prior to this incident. In the earlier robbery, the assailant fired a shot inside the store before fleeing but didn’t get any cash, they said

Authorities also said they believe the same person “has been terrorizing” a nearby Dollar General.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact to Prichard Police Department at 251-331-0897.

