Recipe: BBQ Shrimp & Grits

Chef Troy with Mandina’s is back on Studio 10. He’s whipping up New Orleans-style BBQ Shrimp & Grits! He also tells us about the restaurant’s Mother’s Day brunch and a Mother’s Day special- Blackened Chicken Carbonara.

FOR GRITS:

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups water

1 cup stone ground white grits

1 tbls salt

1 tsp black pepper

¼ cup butter

¼ cup milk

1 cup grated Parmesan

STEPS:

Place water, salt, pepper, butter and milk in a pot and bring to a boil.

Stir in grits and reduce heat to low and stir often for 12- 15 mins.

After grits have cooked and thickened up, Stir in Parmesan.

FOR BBQ SHRIMP:

INGREDIENTS:

½ lb shrimp

1tbls blackening season

1tsp chopped garlic

½ tbls chopped rosemary

1 tsp parsley

1/8 cup Worcestershire

1/8 cup beer

1/8 cup shrimp stock

1tsp lemon juice

¼ cup softened butter

STEPS:

Start by preheating a skillet with 1 tbls olive oil.

Add shrimp, blackening season, garlic, rosemary and parsley cook for about 2 mins till shrimp begin to turn pink.

Deglaze skillet with beer then add Worcestershire, stock and lemon juice.

Reduce liquids in skillet until near evaporated, lower heat to low, and add butter.

Swirl your skillet in a circular motion to emulsify the butter into the sauce.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT:

Mandina’s Spanish Fort

25000 Bass Pro Dr, Suite 100, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

(251)-319-6491

