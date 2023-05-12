Recipe: Crawfish Quiche
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 extra-large eggs, beaten
- ½ cup olive oil mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ cup milk
- 1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails
- 1 cup diced Prima Donna maturo cheese or mild gouda
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- ¼ cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
- 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (175ºC).
2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir in crawfish, cheese, dry mustard, all-purpose seasoning, green onions and parsley. Spread mixture evenly in pie crust.
3. Place in preheated oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
