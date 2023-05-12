Recipe: Crawfish Quiche

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

3 extra-large eggs, beaten

½ cup olive oil mayonnaise

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup milk

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails

1 cup diced Prima Donna maturo cheese or mild gouda

½ teaspoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning

½ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

1 9-inch unbaked pie crust

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (175ºC).

2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir in crawfish, cheese, dry mustard, all-purpose seasoning, green onions and parsley. Spread mixture evenly in pie crust.

3. Place in preheated oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

