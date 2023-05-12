Advertise With Us
Recipe: Crawfish Quiche

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 extra-large eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup olive oil mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails
  • 1 cup diced Prima Donna maturo cheese or mild gouda
  • ½ teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning
  • ½ cup chopped green onions
  • ¼ cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
  • 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (175ºC).

2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir in crawfish, cheese, dry mustard, all-purpose seasoning, green onions and parsley. Spread mixture evenly in pie crust.

3. Place in preheated oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

