Recipe: Strawberry & Blueberry Shortcake

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

For the Shortcake:

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups self rising flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

STEPS:

Stir self rising flour and sugar together in a bowl. Slowly pour in heavy cream and stir with a spatula just until combined. Do not over-mix. Dough will be sticky.

Lightly dust the counter with flour. Gently knead about 4 times then gently roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thick. Gently dust with flour and fold dough over a couple times. Gently roll to 1/2 inch thick again and use a biscuit cutter to cut biscuits.

Place cut biscuits on a sheet pan that has been sprayed with non stick spray. Bake at 475 degrees for 12-14 minutes. Allow to cool.

For the Whipped Cream:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup heavy cream, cold

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

STEPS:

Beat heavy cream in a bowl with a hand mixer until very frothy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Continue to beat until soft peaks form. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

For the Fruit:

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup sugar

zest of 1 lemon

juice of half a lemon

1 lb. strawberries, sliced

1 lb. blueberries

STEPS:

Stir together sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice in a bowl. Add strawberries and blueberries. Stir gently and set aside.

To serve:

Slice biscuit open. Top with fruit and whipped cream. Eat immediately.

