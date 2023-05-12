Recipe: Strawberry & Blueberry Shortcake
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets
For the Shortcake:
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups self rising flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
STEPS:
Stir self rising flour and sugar together in a bowl. Slowly pour in heavy cream and stir with a spatula just until combined. Do not over-mix. Dough will be sticky.
Lightly dust the counter with flour. Gently knead about 4 times then gently roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thick. Gently dust with flour and fold dough over a couple times. Gently roll to 1/2 inch thick again and use a biscuit cutter to cut biscuits.
Place cut biscuits on a sheet pan that has been sprayed with non stick spray. Bake at 475 degrees for 12-14 minutes. Allow to cool.
For the Whipped Cream:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup heavy cream, cold
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
STEPS:
Beat heavy cream in a bowl with a hand mixer until very frothy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Continue to beat until soft peaks form. Keep chilled until ready to serve.
For the Fruit:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 cup sugar
- zest of 1 lemon
- juice of half a lemon
- 1 lb. strawberries, sliced
- 1 lb. blueberries
STEPS:
Stir together sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice in a bowl. Add strawberries and blueberries. Stir gently and set aside.
To serve:
Slice biscuit open. Top with fruit and whipped cream. Eat immediately.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
