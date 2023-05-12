Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Strawberry & Blueberry Shortcake

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

For the Shortcake:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups self rising flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream

STEPS:

Stir self rising flour and sugar together in a bowl. Slowly pour in heavy cream and stir with a spatula just until combined. Do not over-mix. Dough will be sticky.

Lightly dust the counter with flour. Gently knead about 4 times then gently roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thick. Gently dust with flour and fold dough over a couple times. Gently roll to 1/2 inch thick again and use a biscuit cutter to cut biscuits.

Place cut biscuits on a sheet pan that has been sprayed with non stick spray. Bake at 475 degrees for 12-14 minutes. Allow to cool.

For the Whipped Cream:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup heavy cream, cold
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

STEPS:

Beat heavy cream in a bowl with a hand mixer until very frothy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Continue to beat until soft peaks form. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

For the Fruit:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • juice of half a lemon
  • 1 lb. strawberries, sliced
  • 1 lb. blueberries

STEPS:

Stir together sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice in a bowl. Add strawberries and blueberries. Stir gently and set aside.

To serve:

Slice biscuit open. Top with fruit and whipped cream. Eat immediately.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

