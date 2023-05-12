Speeders beware if west Mobile approves annexation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Voting to join the city would do more than changes taxes in neighborhoods up for annexation – it would bring more proactive enforcement of the speed limit.

Currently, Mobile police patrol a three-mile band outside city limits where officers respond to calls and write citations of other traffic offenses they witness. But state law prohibits them form running radar.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News that police issue about 250 speeding tickets a month.

“My expectation is that as we expand that area into some of the unincorporated areas of the city, that those numbers should potentially go up in those areas, simply because we had not been able to enforce radar in the area outside of the jurisdiction,” he said.

The Mobile City Council voted Tuesday to approve annexing nearly 26,000 residents. The areas include the Kings Branch subdivision north of Bear Fork Road, neighborhoods west and south of Mobile Regional Airport and areas west of Cody and Sollie roads.

But the residents in those neighborhoods will have the final say. A date has not been set for an annexation election, but it is expected to occur in the next couple of months. Four areas will vote separately on whether to become part of Mobile.

If they approve, Battiste said, police will enforce speeding like they do elsewhere in the city, “giving us a tool that helps us be a little bit more aggressive in our approach in holding people accountable for the traffic rules that are for the city of Mobile.”

Several folks in those neighborhoods told FOX10 News that they would welcome greater speeding enforcement. That includes even some people, like Oak Forest subdivision resident Kevin Klein who are undecided on the question of annexation.

“There are plenty of people that will go above the speed limit,” he said. “The vehicle I have won’t allow me to do that. So I kind of coast with it, and everything’s good. But I think it would be a good thing.”

Garfield Lewis, an Army veteran who lives in the Spring Grove subdivision, said he already was in favor of annexation. This is one more reason, he added.

“That’s a good thing because, you know, recently on Schillinger Road where a young lady was trying to pull out of her driveway when a young man came along and hit her and killed her,” she said. “I think that’s a plus – a big plus.”

Count Curtis Young as another supporter of radar enforcement, even though there is not much traffic on his dead-end street.

“But out on Schillinger, definitely,” he said. “If you come from Cottage Hill, coming this way, the cars – you can’t even see ‘em when you get on Cottage. They’re in a big dip. So it’d be nice to have some radar set up out there.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.