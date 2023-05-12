Three finalists named for vacant Mobile County judgeship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Judicial Commission Friday announced three finalists for a vacant seat on the bench.

The seat has been open since January, when Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson passed away. Eight lawyers applied to replace him.

The Judicial Commission, made up of the presiding Circuit Court judge, two lawyers and two citizens, narrowed that to three:

Federal prosecutor Vicki Davis, who served as a Mobile District Court judge in the 1990s.

Criminal defense lawyer Marcus Foxx.

Winston Grow, a civil attorney at Phelps, Dunbar.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey now will have 90 days to appoint one of those lawyers.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.