Understanding the extradition and charges in Joran van der Sloot case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The extradition of Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, is more than a decade in the making.

The Dutchman is currently serving a 28-year murder sentence in Peru in the death of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old college student. She was murdered exactly five years after Holloway, a Mountain Brook native, was last seen alive in Aruba with van der Sloot. She was on a high school graduation trip when she disappeared.

The same year Flores was murdered in Lima, van der Sloot was indicted by a federal grand jury in Birmingham on extortion and wire fraud charges.

According to the indictment, van der Sloot contacted Natalee’s mother, Beth Holloway, through her attorney, John Kelly, and offered to share how the 18-year-old died and where her remains were buried, in exchange for $250,000, with $25,000 paid upfront.

“It is further part of the scheme and artifice that after receiving the sum of $10,000 in cash from Mr. Kelly and assurances that Beth Holloway would immediately wire transfer an additional sum of $15,000 into his bank account, the defendant would and did accompany Mr. Kelly to a specific location in Aruba, and did identify that location as the site where Natalee Holloway’s remains were buried. This information, as the defendant knew, was false,” according to the indictment.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town said there will be an extradition hearing in Peru soon, beginning the process of getting van der Sloot to the United States.

“Peru will negotiate with the State Department here and the Department of Justice of how they will transport, maybe the US Marshals will go get him or maybe they meet in some international terminal somewhere along the way, and the Marshals will walk him right into a Birmingham federal courthouse where he will be arraigned,” said Town.

He continued, “He will stay here until he is tried, and once he is convicted, which I believe he will be, he will stay here until he is sentenced. The moment he is sentenced though, he is sent back to Peru to serve out the remainder of his murder sentence down there, which if he is not paroled or released early, that is 2040. When he is released from the Peruvian prison, he is then extradited back to the United States, to a Bureau of Prisons facility.”

If convicted of both charges, van der Sloot faces a maximum sentence of 50 years.

“He’s going to be an old man when he leaves Peru and then he still has federal US time to face. So, any sentence he could get, is going to be a very close to a life sentence for Joran van der Sloot,” said Town, adding that after serving time in the United States, van der Sloot, “still has Hell to look forward to.”

Town calls this extradition “so important” because it shows justice can be served, even if it takes 18 years.

“This is about one, a mother, to a daughter who was lost, who never gave up, and really it’s about the hope of every crime victim’s family that justice, whether it’s tomorrow, or 18 years after the homicide, that justice can still be served. Whether it’s the state of Alabama or the Department of Justice, that we don’t leave our fight in the dressing room and we will continue to seek justice. This case was indicted five years after the homicide, nothing to do with their homicide, it’s the extortion and wire fraud, and that’s now been 12, 13 years since the indictment, but we never gave up, Beth Holloway never gave up, all of her allies never gave up, and now he is going to face American justice and he is going to face every ounce of it. Every single ounce of it, he is going to get, Morgan. So it’s important for victims of crime, and the family members of victims of crime understand that yes, the process, it takes longer times sometimes, but it doesn’t have to end with an empty phone call, it can end with the perpetrator in court for something, in this case its extortion and wire fraud, but they are in court and they are facing the federal justice system where there is no sanctuary of parole.”

